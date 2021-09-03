RawGear: “We Take Pride in Each and Every Product We Make”

RawGear is a fitness and athleisure brand that strives to bring great value to its customers. Founded by Bradley Martyn, the company seeks to be “the people’s brand” and is dedicated to making products that fit the latest trends and are of exceptional quality.

“We take pride in each and every product we make. From start to finish, each product is designed with our customers and incredible quality in mind. We take a much different approach to our products than others. Our goal is not to make products in large quantities, but rather make unique and special products that our customers can wear with pride,” Martyn says.

Young Company With Remarkable Growth

Founded in 2015, RawGear is a relatively young company maturing quickly through the experiences and lessons it has had to learn. RawGear started with one person in the beginning, but it is now an entity driven by many people striving for the same goal: to succeed. Due to the company’s customer-centric approach, RawGear grew from $300,000 to $1 million in about three months.

“We continue to push our clothing to be accessible to anyone regardless if you’re into fitness or not. We stay in constant communication between the designers, warehouse distribution, and sponsored athletes to ensure the customer has the best experience when purchasing and wearing our clothes. We will continue to pay attention to the smallest details as we grow into bigger endeavors to take RawGear to new heights,” Martyn says.

In addition to ensuring ultimate customer satisfaction, RawGear also emphasizes the importance of satisfied employees and pleasant partnerships with athletes and influencers.

“Here at RawGear, we keep pushing each other to get better every day. We constantly provide opportunities for RawGear athletes to grow. We want everyone involved to have constant success,” Martyn says.

RawGear’s Plans for the Future

Currently, RawGear sells all its products online and in Zoo Culture in Woodland Hills, California, where the company’s headquarters are. Martyn and his team plan to move the existing Zoo Culture unit to a much bigger facility also located in the Woodland Hills area.

A plan to open a Zoo Culture in Texas is also in the works. This additional store will allow the company to sell its products in two of the most populated states. In addition, RawGear intends to have pop-up shops inside malls and shopping strips in the days to come, hoping this will allow the company to reach even more people.