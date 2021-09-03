Editorial

REPORT: Former NFL Player Keith McCants Dies At The Age Of 53, Authorities Believe He Overdosed

Keith McCants (Credit: Getty Images)

Former NFL player Keith McCants has died at the age of 53.

According to ESPN, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker was found dead early Thursday morning at his home in Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Investigators believe a drug overdose is the likely cause of death.

This is a tragic and sad situation, and there’s no other way to put it. At the age of 53, McCants should have had a lot of great years ahead of him.

Instead, he’s passed to the other side after a reported struggle with drugs.

ESPN reported that McCants was arrested several times throughout his life because of his struggles with drugs, and he was also prominently featured in the famous documentary “Broke” after losing his money.

It’s clear that he struggled for a long time.

It’s sad whenever anyone dies, but it’s especially sad when someone who should have a lot of time left on this planet passes away.

McCants lived a tough life. That’s just the reality of the situation. Hopefully, he’s able to find the piece in the afterlife that he couldn’t seem to find while alive.