REPORT: Former NFL Player Keith McCants Dies At The Age Of 53, Authorities Believe He Overdosed

Former NFL player Keith McCants has died at the age of 53.

According to ESPN, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker was found dead early Thursday morning at his home in Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Investigators believe a drug overdose is the likely cause of death.

Former Buccaneers’ LB Keith McCants was found dead in his Florida home after a suspected overdose. He was 53.https://t.co/I4BlsvLu9t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2021

This is a tragic and sad situation, and there’s no other way to put it. At the age of 53, McCants should have had a lot of great years ahead of him.

Instead, he’s passed to the other side after a reported struggle with drugs.

Rest In Peace to former Alabama All-American linebacker, Keith McCants. The former NFL star and 1989 Iron Bowl MVP passed away Thursday. He was 53 years old. 🐘🙏 pic.twitter.com/1kWsmprWgf — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) September 2, 2021

ESPN reported that McCants was arrested several times throughout his life because of his struggles with drugs, and he was also prominently featured in the famous documentary “Broke” after losing his money.

It’s clear that he struggled for a long time.

I can confirm the sad news that former Bucs linebacker Keith McCants, 53, was found dead this morning in his St. Petersburg home. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it is believed to be from a drug overdose. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 2, 2021

It’s sad whenever anyone dies, but it’s especially sad when someone who should have a lot of time left on this planet passes away.

Keith McCants carried a lot of pain, but there was a really beautiful soul behind it. You can see it in his smile. He was working his way back. He fought his demons hard daily. Completely crushed by the news of his passing today. pic.twitter.com/UFLsGTLrqA — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 3, 2021

McCants lived a tough life. That’s just the reality of the situation. Hopefully, he’s able to find the piece in the afterlife that he couldn’t seem to find while alive.