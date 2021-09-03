Republican Governor In Hospital With Flu-Like Symptoms

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was admitted to the hospital Friday with flu-like symptoms.

Sununu reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 three consecutive times days earlier, the governor’s chief of staff claimed, according to The Associated Press. “Governor Sununu is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital this morning as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week,” Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement, the AP reported.

Millerick added that “More information will be shared as it becomes available,” the AP noted.

“Governor Sununu has been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital this afternoon for additional testing. He is in good spirits and confident in his care,” Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick says. — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) September 3, 2021

“I woke up with symptoms similar to COVID and out of an abundance of caution I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative,” Sununu said Wednesday after his office announced the governor was not feeling well and postponed an Executive Council meeting, according to the AP.

A statement from my office below: pic.twitter.com/4xoBv8TBYD — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) September 1, 2021

“I am going to rest up, and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!” Sonunu said, the AP reported. (RELATED: Unvaccinated Students At High School Marked And Tracked At Prom)

Previously, Sununu traveled to Kentucky on Monday to learn how state officials are managing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, according to the AP.

The latest poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center at @nhiop takes another look at the potential Hassan-Sununu #NHSen blockbuster match-up:@ChrisSununu 49%@Maggie_Hassan 41% More from this poll tonight at 5pm & 6pm on @WMUR9#NHPolitics via @AdamSextonWMUR pic.twitter.com/0pICOFWyI7 — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) August 31, 2021

Sununu was administered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10, the AP reported.