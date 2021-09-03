World

‘Something Terribly Wrong With Our Military’: Victor Davis Hanson Says Equipment Left To Taliban ‘Greatest Loss … In The History Of Warfare’

Victor Davis Hanson

Fox News

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Font Size:

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson said Friday that there is “something terribly wrong” with the U.S. military to leave billions of dollars of military equipment to the Taliban.

WATCH:

“There is something terribly wrong with our military,” Hanson told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I don’t know whether it is their distraction because of wokeness, as they go through the ranks and rosters trying to weed out potential … [white] supremacists, or they’re just incompetent, or they’re too worried about the revolving door of going in and out from defense contractor boards, but we need a bipartisan investigation of our top brass and the system, it’s a systemic failure and it’s costing us dearly,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘I Cannot Believe The Generals Who Won’t Resign’: Former SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Slams Military Leadership Over Afghanistan)

Hanson said that the amount of military hardware captured by the Taliban added up to 85% of military aid provided to Israel over 7o years. He said the dollar value was equivalent to 7 of the new $12 billion Gerald Ford aircraft carrier or 1,000 of the F-35 joint strike fighter aircraft.

He said that the Taliban now owns more Abrams tanks than the U.S. has “ever deployed.”

“So this is the greatest loss of military equipment in the history of warfare.”

Hanson said the loss was accepted by the Pentagon “so nonchalantly” and demanded that “the people responsible for this should be either fired or resign. They’ve done so much damage to the United States and they’ve empowered a pre-civilizational terrorist band into making them into a considerable …. militia that will cause havoc for the next 20 years. He called that “atrocious” and wondered why no one was accepting “any blame” for this military surrender that included “as much humiliation, death and destruction” as the Taliban could “get away with.”(RELATED: ‘The Mona Lisa Of Incompetence’: Sen. Kennedy Flames Biden For Leaving Billions Of Dollars Of Equipment ‘To The Enemy’)

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley speaks to the press on August 18, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. - Milley said Wednesday there had been nothing to predict the speed with which the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan as the US pulled out its forces. "There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days," Milley told reporters. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley speaks to the press on Aug. 18, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has defended the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies and on Tuesday claimed that 90% of Americans who wanted to leave the country successfully did so. He made the claim just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that between 100 and 200 Americans remained stranded in Afghanistan.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted this week that within a year Afghanistan “is going to disintegrate into a real Civil War.” He said if the Biden administration offers the Taliban “one dime of aid” that he “will fight that as hard as I can in the U.S. Senate,” arguing that “paying tariffs” to terrorist organizations will put Americans at risk “all over the world.”