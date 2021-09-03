‘Something Terribly Wrong With Our Military’: Victor Davis Hanson Says Equipment Left To Taliban ‘Greatest Loss … In The History Of Warfare’

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson said Friday that there is “something terribly wrong” with the U.S. military to leave billions of dollars of military equipment to the Taliban.

WATCH:

“There is something terribly wrong with our military,” Hanson told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I don’t know whether it is their distraction because of wokeness, as they go through the ranks and rosters trying to weed out potential … [white] supremacists, or they’re just incompetent, or they’re too worried about the revolving door of going in and out from defense contractor boards, but we need a bipartisan investigation of our top brass and the system, it’s a systemic failure and it’s costing us dearly,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘I Cannot Believe The Generals Who Won’t Resign’: Former SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Slams Military Leadership Over Afghanistan)

Hanson said that the amount of military hardware captured by the Taliban added up to 85% of military aid provided to Israel over 7o years. He said the dollar value was equivalent to 7 of the new $12 billion Gerald Ford aircraft carrier or 1,000 of the F-35 joint strike fighter aircraft.

He said that the Taliban now owns more Abrams tanks than the U.S. has “ever deployed.”

“So this is the greatest loss of military equipment in the history of warfare.”

Hanson said the loss was accepted by the Pentagon “so nonchalantly” and demanded that “the people responsible for this should be either fired or resign. They’ve done so much damage to the United States and they’ve empowered a pre-civilizational terrorist band into making them into a considerable …. militia that will cause havoc for the next 20 years. He called that “atrocious” and wondered why no one was accepting “any blame” for this military surrender that included “as much humiliation, death and destruction” as the Taliban could “get away with.”(RELATED: ‘The Mona Lisa Of Incompetence’: Sen. Kennedy Flames Biden For Leaving Billions Of Dollars Of Equipment ‘To The Enemy’)

President Joe Biden has defended the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies and on Tuesday claimed that 90% of Americans who wanted to leave the country successfully did so. He made the claim just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that between 100 and 200 Americans remained stranded in Afghanistan.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted this week that within a year Afghanistan “is going to disintegrate into a real Civil War.” He said if the Biden administration offers the Taliban “one dime of aid” that he “will fight that as hard as I can in the U.S. Senate,” arguing that “paying tariffs” to terrorist organizations will put Americans at risk “all over the world.”