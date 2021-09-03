Watch Every August 30-September 2 Episode Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

Another week of “The David Hookstead Show” is in the books!

It was another crazy week of news updates, college football getting started, Joe Judge honoring the military, the war in Afghanistan ending and Cam Newton finding himself as a free agent and much more.

August 30: New York Giants Honor The Military, Nebraska Bombs To Start The Season, Clemson Vs. Georgia Is The Game Of The Week, It’s Game Week For The Wisconsin Badgers, Playoff Expansion Is On ‘Life Support,’ Scott Zolak Apologizes For Cam Newton Comments, Gardner Minshew Traded To The Eagles And Jake Paul Defeats Tyron Woodley

August 31: America Leaves Afghanistan, The Future Of Dating In America Is Very Dark, Couple Sends Invoice To People Who Skipped Wedding, Wisconsin Favored Against Penn State Week One, Scott Frost Makes Embarrassing Comment About Loss To Illinois, Petition Demands ASU Drop Sun Devils Mascot, Tony Dungy Is Against The NFL Embracing Gambling, ‘Ozark’ Will Finish Filming Season 4 In October and Monica’s Fate In ‘Yellowstone

September 1: Patriots Cut Cam Newton, His Vaccination Status Might Have Played A Role, Cowboys Reportedly Interested, Miami Fan Claims He’s Receiving Death Threats After Alabama Diss Track, Wisconsin RB Removed From Team After Alleged Fight, Jimbo Fisher Reportedly Gets A Huge Extension, South Carolina Will Start A Former Grad Assistant At QB, Jake Paul Says He’s Retired, Holly Sonders Hints She’s Not Having Sex With Oscar De La Hoya And ‘Mayor Kingstown’ Looks Awesome

September 2: New Texas Law Requires Pro Teams Play The National Anthem Or Replay Money, Unvaccinated NBA Players Can’t Play In Some Markets, The NFL Season Starts In a Week, Jaguars Deny Cutting Players Based On Vaccination Status, Ohio Governor Wants Bishop Sycamore Investigated, Nick Saban Doesn’t Take Time To Enjoy His Accomplishments, Netflix’s Danbury Trashers Documentary Is Insane, ‘Stranger Things’ Ending Is ‘In Sight’

