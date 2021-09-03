Why Business Owners Are Flocking to Shamus Goss to Expand Their Online Presence

The corporate world is quite competitive, and unless those in this space put themselves out there for the world to see, they won’t be able to maximize their potential to grow. Fortunately for businesses in this generation, the internet is accessible to the majority of the worldwide population. If they can leverage the power of the internet to their advantage, success can be in the palm of their hands.

This is where digital marketing companies like Major Change Media become relevant. They provide business owners with services that can help them expand their online presence and, as a result, make them and their messages known to a larger audience. Once they start gaining more traffic, their companies can grow into industry leaders.

Major Change Media has helped countless business owners and brands boost their online reputations. Behind this successful agency is its founder and CEO, Shamus Goss. He’s a serial entrepreneur who, besides digital marketing, is also in the real estate and e-commerce industries, as well as the nonprofit world. Along with the Major Change team, Goss provides various services for companies to grow their customer bases.

When it comes to expanding one’s online presence, making it big on social media is one of the most effective ways to do so. With the help of Shamus, businesses looking for assistance are provided with growth plans that are specifically tailored for them, depending on their niches and competitors. It includes the different ways to grab the public’s attention, such as using hashtags and sharing compelling content.

This then leads to another service that Major Change Media provides, which is content creation. The goal is to convince the target consumers to engage with the brand’s social media profiles or website and eventually persuade them to check out what they can offer. This involves posts, infographics, videos, and more, ranging from educational and thought-provoking to exciting and just-for-fun.

The next objective is to make the business more credible by building online brand awareness through social media pages which can be indications of their trustworthiness. Shamus and his team help their clients build credibility on different platforms.

One of the best ways to show a company’s authenticity is by letting their story be known and getting featured in numerous news publications. Brand development and press releases are among the services that Major Change Media offers. The agency has experts who will help develop the brand and get them to major publications like Yahoo Finance, NY Weekly, Thrive Global, and more.

Shamus and Major Change Media have been able to build trust with business owners who want to boost their online presence. Part of this is because of the agency’s all-inclusive services. Major Change Media doesn’t offer social media growth alone; it also creates persuasive content for the clients to expand to other platforms, it even assists with brand development and press releases. With all of these incredible services in mind, it’s no wonder that companies everywhere are turning to Major Change Media and its CEO, Shamus Goss.