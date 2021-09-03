Wisconsin Badgers Release Awesome Video About Fans Returning To Camp Randall

The Wisconsin Badgers have released an awesome video ahead of the opener against Penn State.

Last season, fans weren’t allowed at Camp Randall because of the coronavirus pandemic, but we’re going to be back to normal this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team released a video late Thursday night celebrating the fact fans will be back in the stands cheering the Badgers, and that all starts Saturday afternoon against Penn State. Give it a watch below.

I don’t know why, but that video just hit differently for me. It just hit me right in the heart. I’ve gone to at least one game every year for a long time.

Whether a road game or a game at Camp Randall, I go out of my way to make sure I get to at least one game. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and everything changed.

Well, we’re roaring again in 2021.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

While I haven’t officially decided what game I’ll be back for this season, I have the Army one circled right now.

I have to be in the area for a wedding the night before. Might as well hang around for another night to soak up some Wisconsin football.

No matter what happens, I’m just excited we’re going to have more than 80,000 fans in Camp Randall and stadiums around the country will be packed again. That’s how it’s supposed to be!