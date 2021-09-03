Who Is This Woman Spotted Walking Through An Airport In A Bikini?

A woman walking through an airport wearing little more than a bikini and face mask has sparked headlines, with people wondering just who the person is and what was she doing there.

It all started after an Instagram account, credited to the Humans of Spirit Airlines, that posted a video capturing the woman in what appears to be an airport. In the clip, we see the woman with blonde hair wearing an olive green two-piece swimsuit along with a white face mask just strutting through the airport with no other clothes on. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The account captioned the post, “When you have a pool party at noon and a Spirit Airlines flight to catch at 4pm” and “At least she’s wearing a mask.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans Of Spirit Airlines (@humansofspiritairlines)

At the time of this publication, the video has been viewed more than 20,000 times and counting.

The New York Post noted that the social media account that shared the video pokes fun at passengers who fly on the “ultra-low-cost carrier.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

After reaching out to Spirit Airlines for a comment about the video, the New York Post reported that a company spokesperson called the clip “unverified.”

“This account often falsely attributes photos and videos to Spirit Airlines,” the rep shared, according to the outlet. “The video could have been taken at any time or any place and it has no identifying characteristic of any airline. I checked, and we have no record of this on file.”

The video leaves questions like who the mystery woman is and whether she boarded the airline—or any airplanes for that matter.