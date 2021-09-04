Editorial

GET EXCITED: Week One Of The College Football Season Is Here

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, week one of the college football season has arrived.

It’s September 3, and the slate today is outrageously loaded with awesome games. I can’t remember the last time we had a schedule this packed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today is literally Christmas and the Fourth of July rolled into one and injected with steroids for football fans.

From the first games starting at noon through LSU vs. UCLA at night, we have great games all day, and I couldn’t be more pumped.

In this country, we play football, and that’s something to be celebrated. We win world wars, go to the moon, win Super Bowls and play football on Saturdays in the fall.

If you’re not down with that, then buy a plane ticket to North Korea and never come back.

 

My plan for today is very simple. I’m going to watch the Badgers beat the hell out of Penn State, go live with all of you as soon as that’s done, grab a bunch of beers afterwards, meet up with the boys and watch the rest of the schedule.

It’s about as close to the perfect day as you could possibly ever hope for.

 

Enjoy the day, gentlemen! Enjoy the day!