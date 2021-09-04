Mother Of A United States Marine Brings ‘I Don’t Kneel’ Sign To College GameDay

A mother of a United States Marine stole the show Saturday morning on ESPN.

In the lead up to College GameDay in Charlotte, the ESPN broadcast showed a mother of a Marine holding a “I don’t kneel” sign, and it’s awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a video of the sign below. It’s at roughly the 9:45 mark.

No better way to bring in Week 1 of the college football season than with a top-5 matchup 🤩@itsthebaldgirl and @harrylylesjr are on Countdown to GameDay previewing No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson and today’s other big games. https://t.co/HRmiWtqc1B — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2021

This is the kind of pro-America attitude that I love to see. People seem to forget that America is by far the greatest country on the planet.

Do we have some flaws? Without a doubt, but we’re still hands down the greatest thing that ever happened to this planet.

In the aftermath of the disastrous evacuation from Afghanistan, it feels like people could use a reminder of how great the USA is.

The mother of a young United States Marine proudly supporting her son and the national anthem on the most popular sports show during football season is something that is outstanding.

Mother of a United States Marine brings a “I Don’t Kneel” sign to College GameDay. This is the kind of pro-America attitude we love to see. Thank you for your son’s service and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/mPV6bOnTT9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

Major props to her for taking a stand in support of America, and God bless her son and the sacrifices he’s made.