Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Has Coronavirus, Won’t Coach Against Louisville

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has coronavirus.

Kiffin released a statement on Twitter early Saturday morning announcing that he has a “break-through case of COVID and will not accompany” the Rebels to Atlanta for the program’s Monday game against Louisville. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

This absolutely sucks for Ole Miss and Kiffin, and there’s no other way to put it. Fans of the Rebels have been waiting all offseason to watch Ole Miss take the field Monday night against Louisville.

Now, he’ll have to watch from home after catching the virus, despite being vaccinated.

It’s also an unfortunate reminder that we’re not 100% out of the woods just yet when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re still going to have some bumps along the way, but that doesn’t mean we have to live in fear. We just have to be smart.

Hopefully, Kiffin bounces back better than ever.