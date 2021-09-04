Pete Buttigieg And Husband Chasten Adopt Twins

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband Chasten had adopted twins.

The couple adopted Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg, according to a tweet from Buttigieg’s personal Twitter account.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg tweeted. (RELATED: Buttigieg Says He Won’t Be ‘Lectured On Family Values’ By Rush Limbaugh Or Trump Supporters)

Previously, Buttigieg had tweeted on Aug. 17 that he and Chasten had become parents.

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 17, 2021

However, the couple did not release the name or the number of children they were adopting at the time. “The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us,” Buttigieg tweeted.

The Buttigiegs’ private life has been the topic of discussion on Twitter recently. Chasten told The Washington Post in July that the couple couldn’t afford the rent for a two-bedroom apartment and had instead opted for the cheaper one-bedroom. “We’re doing fine for ourselves, and [yet] the city is almost unaffordable,” Chasten told The Post.