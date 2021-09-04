Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week One College Football Special

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the week one college football special of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On this gorgeous Saturday in America, we have around 50 games being played, and I couldn’t be more excited.

This is what we train for all year. It’s week one! This is what separates the boys from the men!

Naturally, I have another special Saturday episode for all of you. This morning, we’re recapping Ohio State/Minnesota, breaking down Wisconsin/Penn State, Alabama/Miami and Georgia/Clemson, talking about what to do if your girlfriend disrupts your viewing schedule and I give my gambling picks.

Let’s jump right in!

As you can all tell, I’m super excited, and I hope you’re all as pumped as I am for today. It’s another gorgeous day in America, and I can promise we’re in for a fun time.

Make sure to hop over to my Twitter as soon as the Wisconsin game is over for my rapid reaction! It's going to be a fun time.

 

In the meantime, enjoy a Saturday full of football in America.