Bette Midler Calls For ‘Sex Strike’ Against Men In Response To Pro-Life Texas Law

Singer Bette Midler took to Twitter Friday to call for all women to go on a “sex strike” against men until Congress enacts legislation protecting abortions.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” Midler wrote in a late Thursday night tweet.

The tweet is in reference to a Texas law that prohibits abortions when a fetus’ heartbeat is detected. The bill went into effect early Wednesday after the Supreme Court declined to hear a case over the constitutionality of the law.

Texas’ abortion law has caused controversy with both the left and right weighing in on the issue.

The largest point of contention is surrounding the provision of the bill which allows a lawsuit to be filed against providers and those who aided or abetted an abortion. A plaintiff can be awarded up to $10,000.

Defendants under the law do not include women seeking abortions. The law does, however, make exceptions for abortions where the life of the mother is in jeopardy. (RELATED: ‘We Have An Actual Handmaid On The Court’: MSNBC Host Trashes Justice Amy Coney Barrett Over Texas Abortion Law)

The Supreme Court green lighting the Texas law appears to have opened the floodgates to other pro-life legislation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he found the Texas bill “interesting.”

“I am pro-life. I welcome pro-life legislation. What they did in Texas was interesting, but I haven’t really been able to look at enough about it,” he said.