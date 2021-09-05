Biden Plans To Visit Three Sites Of 9/11 Attacks

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will visit all three locations of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the anniversary of the event, Reuters reported.

Biden will honor the approximately 3000 Americans who were killed by Al-Qaeda terrorists. September 11, 2021, marks 20 years since the attack on in 2001. That terrorist attack remains the most deadly to take place within the United States. In 2020, then-candidate Biden visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City and Shanksville, according to CNN.

WH: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to all three sites of the 9/11 terror attacks next Saturday, marking the 20th anniversary. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 4, 2021

President Biden will be accompanied by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden. Together they will visit the Pentagon, Ground Zero in New York City and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania where flight United 93 crashed after passengers fought off the hijackers. (RELATED: Biden Orders Declassification Review Of Sept. 11 Documents)

Biden has recently been mired in the fallout from ordering United States troops out of Afghanistan. He has suffered heavy losses of support in public opinion polls. Some of the families of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks have publicly asked Biden not to attend any remembrance events.

Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will also attend events at the site of the attacks. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will visit Shanksville. The George W. Bush Presidential Center announced that Bush would speak at a ceremony in front of the families who died on United Flight 93, according to CNN.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will attend the ceremony in New York City, CNN reported.