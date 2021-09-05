Bryce Young Is The Heisman Favorite In The Latest Odds

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the new Heisman favorite.

In the latest odds from DraftKings as of Sunday afternoon, the young Alabama superstar is at +500 to win the most prestigious award in college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is second at +550. No other player is under +1000 to win the Heisman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

As crazy as it might sound to say after week one, I totally understand Young being at the top of the list after just one game and he deserves to be there.

Alabama’s dual-threat quarterback torched Miami, and he looked damn near unstoppable while doing it. I mean, he looked like a created player in a video game.

BRYCE YOUNG 94-YARD TD TO JAMESON WILLIAMS 🤯 (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/AiRPKjISWh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2021

If you can go undefeated in the regular season and be the QB leading the team along the way with gaudy stats, then you’re going to be in great position to win the Heisman.

After what we saw Saturday out of Alabama, is there anyone who thinks they won’t go undefeated during the regular season?

I’m very convinced Alabama and Young will cruise through the SEC, and his Heisman chances will be through the roof if that happens.

Bryce Young went off in his first start for @AlabamaFTBL 😤 • 344 pass yds

• 4 pass TD

• 31-point W That’s the most pass TD and pass yds in a starting debut in school history. pic.twitter.com/OW3jKmeaDz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2021

Watch out, folks, because Young is the real deal.