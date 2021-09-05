Editorial

Bryce Young Is The Heisman Favorite In The Latest Odds

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after running back Trey Sanders (not pictured) scored a touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the new Heisman favorite.

In the latest odds from DraftKings as of Sunday afternoon, the young Alabama superstar is at +500 to win the most prestigious award in college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is second at +550. No other player is under +1000 to win the Heisman.

 

As crazy as it might sound to say after week one, I totally understand Young being at the top of the list after just one game and he deserves to be there.

Alabama’s dual-threat quarterback torched Miami, and he looked damn near unstoppable while doing it. I mean, he looked like a created player in a video game.

If you can go undefeated in the regular season and be the QB leading the team along the way with gaudy stats, then you’re going to be in great position to win the Heisman.

After what we saw Saturday out of Alabama, is there anyone who thinks they won’t go undefeated during the regular season?

I’m very convinced Alabama and Young will cruise through the SEC, and his Heisman chances will be through the roof if that happens.

Watch out, folks, because Young is the real deal.