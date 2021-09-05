HIGHLIGHTS: Georgia Upsets Clemson 10-3

The Georgia Bulldogs upset Clemson late Saturday night 10-3.

Despite entering the game as slight underdogs, the Bulldogs were seemingly in control the entire time. Neither team looked good on offense at all, but Georgia did just enough to pull off the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know Georgia fans are celebrating this massive victory over a top five team, and they should be. However, I’d caution them to rein in expectations.

Anyone who watched Alabama play yesterday knows that Georgia doesn’t stack up at all against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama looked like an NFL team out there. Georgia did not, despite beating one of the best teams in America. There are still plenty of reasons to be concerned. The Bulldogs play like they did last night in the SEC title game against Alabama, and they’re going to lose by 40.

As for Clemson, I have no idea where Dabo Swinney goes from here. There are no serious opponents left on their schedule, and UNC is no longer the elite threat many thought they were.

I think it’s safe to say the Tigers are on life support when it comes to the playoff.

What a wild sport and a great night in America. Let us know your breakdown of the teams in the comments below.