The Crowd For Texas A&M’s Red, White And Blue Game Was An Incredible Tribute To America

Texas A&M pulled off a classy gesture in honor of America during their Saturday victory over Kent State.

The Aggies had different sections of their stadium wearing red, white and blue to pay tribute to the upcoming 20-year anniversary of 9/11, and it was a chilling and patriotic scene to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video from Billy Liucci below.

According to the program, the same thing was done in 2001 after the deadly terrorist attacks against our great nation.

With the 20-year anniversary on the Saturday of week two, the Aggies brought it back. As a proud American, it was a beautiful sight to behold.

There are a lot of people right now who love trashing the USA. It’s a very fashionable thing to do, and that’s why we need blunt reminders that there are still a lot of patriotic people in this country.

As you could see from the Aggies on Saturday, there are lots of people still proud to support the red, white and blue.

Props to all the fans who showed up and showed out to honor America.