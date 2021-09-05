GoDaddy Cancels Whistleblower Site For Texas ‘Heartbeat’ Act: ‘No One Can Stop Us From Saving Lives’

Website host GoDaddy announced Friday it is ending services for an abortion tip website.

GoDaddy made the decision in response to the new Texas law outlawing abortions after six weeks, according to Newsweek .

“We have informed https://t.co/0Swqd2JcVF they have 24 hours to move to another provider for violating our terms of service,” Dan C. Race, a GoDaddy spokesman, said in an email. via @nytimes https://t.co/SRO9Ykhes0 — Janelle O’Dea (@jayohday) September 3, 2021

“Last night, we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider,” GoDaddy said in a statement..

The website was created by Texas Right to Life in July for people to report those who violate the Texas Heartbeat Act, according to Texas Right to Life’s website. (RELATED: Texas State Senator Breaks Down The Heartbeat Act: Here’s How It’s Enforceable)

The Texas Heartbeat Act bans abortions once the baby’s heartbeat can be detected. The Act went into law early Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court refused to take any action to stop the bill.



“We will not be silenced. If anti-Lifers want to take our website down, we’ll put it back up. No one can keep us from telling the truth,” Texas Right to Life Director of Media and Communication Kimberlyn Schwartz said, according to the group’s website. “No one can stop us from saving lives.”