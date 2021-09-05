Fans Get In A Massive Fight During The Texas Tech/Houston Game In Unreal Viral Video

Fans at the Houston/Texas Tech game decided to exchange a few shots Saturday.

In a video tweeted by @atxhobogrl, a group of fans ended up in an altercation because a woman was upset Houston didn't earn a win.

You can watch the chaos go down in the video below.

UH lady was not happy about the loss, then this happened pic.twitter.com/kXcbipIzui — Larry FooteSack (@atxhobogrl) September 5, 2021

Look, I love college football more than anyone I know, but I'm not going to start swinging on people because of the outcome of a game.

It's just not going to happen. Wisconsin lost Saturday to Penn State, and you didn't see me out in the streets starting fights.

I just cracked a few more beers in an attempt to numb the pain.

If you’re so torn up over a loss that you start fighting people, then you need to seek help because that’s not normal behavior.

College football is meant to be celebrated. It’s not meant to result in people getting into massive fights. That’s not what it’s about at all.

Be better, folks. Be much better!