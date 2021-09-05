Wisconsin Fans Jump Around For The First Time In Two Years In Electric Video

Jump Around returned to Camp Randall for the first time in two years Saturday.

Between the third and fourth quarter of home Wisconsin football games, the famous House of Pain song is played and the stadium literally rocks as fans jump around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the first time in two years, fans were able to Jump Around again during the game against Penn State, and the video will bring tears to your eyes. Give it a watch below.

JUMP AROUND IS BACK AND IT HAS NEVER HIT HARDER@BadgerFootball | @UWBadgers pic.twitter.com/waT3hmaOqO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2021

I was so happy when I saw that during the game Saturday that I almost could have shed tears of joy. Seeing roughly 80,000 fans packed into Camp Randall jumping around brought me the kind of joy that can only be felt because of college football.

Friday night, we have Blacksburg going wild and Saturday, we had Jump Around for the first time in two years.

In 2020, being in the stands like we always should be was stolen from millions of football fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it’s back and the entire world seems to be super pumped. If you don’t smile seeing packed stadiums, then the problem is with you.

It’s not with the rest of us.

Wow, Jump Around hits different after having no fans for an entire year. So cool to see 84,000 Wisconsin fans going crazy in Camp Randall. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

It feels good to be back, folks. It feels good to be back.