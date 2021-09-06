Brian Kelly After Beating Florida State: ‘Maybe Our Entire Team Needs To Be Executed After Tonight’

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly dropped a weird line after beating Florida State.

The Fighting Irish defeated the Seminoles 41-38 in overtime Sunday night in a thrilling game in front of America. You’d think he’d be happy. Well, you’d be wrong! After the game, he dropped a line for the ages. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

“I’m in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight,” Kelly said after winning the game in overtime.

You can watch his bizarre comment below.

Obviously, Brian Kelly is kidding. I don’t think he actually wants to have his entire team executed after starting the season with a bang, but it’s still a very weird thing to say.

Clearly, his comedy could use some refining and much better timing.

“I’m in favor of execution. Maybe, maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly after his team almost blew a big lead in OT win against Florida St. pic.twitter.com/3UKZdsTdPU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2021

If you ever find yourself on national TV with a mic in your face and you start talking about executing student athletes, you should probably dial things back a bit.

Odds are that you’ve gone too far!

Did BRIAN* Kelly actually say, during a live interview, that his entire team should potentially be executed tonight? This dude’s wild pic.twitter.com/7OTl7ZzKYk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 6, 2021

Next time, just hype up your team publicly and deal with them privately. It’s not that hard to figure out.