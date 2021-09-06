College Football Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ At Multiple Different Games

Lots of college football fans made it clear over the weekend they’re not fans of President Joe Biden.

In Twitter videos posted online by Old Row Sports from several different week one games around the country, fans broke out into “F**k Joe Biden” chants. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Think I’m kidding? During at least four major matchups, including two SEC games, fans sounded off with the chant. Check out the videos below.

A fourth “Fuck Joe Biden” chant at @OldRowAggies! pic.twitter.com/o3lgm3MHwx — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2021

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Were college football fans on a roll this weekend or were they on a roll? After most of the fans were kept out of stadiums in 2020, millions showed up in full force for week one with energy unlike anything I’ve seen before.

Even outside of the anti-Biden chants, stadiums were on fire. Whether it was Madison or Blacksburg, a clear message was sent to America that days of staying inside forever are long gone.

More than 50 college football games were played Saturday in packed stadiums across America, and it was beautiful. The fear mongering mob telling people to stay inside forever lost, and they lost in a big way. https://t.co/6BRDjfpwGq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 5, 2021

While I definitely don’t endorse foul language in front of children, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t great to see college football fans getting wild again.

That’s the kind of energy America needs, and I would say the same thing if they were chanting against any other President.

It’s just nice to packed stadiums and fans fueled up and ready to go!

H/T: DML