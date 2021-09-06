Editorial

College GameDay Is Headed To Ames For The Iowa State Vs. Iowa Game

AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 4: Quarterback Brock Purdy #15 of the Iowa State Cyclones throws the ball in the first half of play against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Jack Trice Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
College GameDay is headed to Iowa for week two.

The popular ESPN event announced that it will be in Ames this Saturday for the Iowa vs. Iowa State game. The rivalry game between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones is one of their most hyped meetings in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Personally, I would have liked to see GameDay at Ohio State/Oregon in Columbus, but my guess is that OSU will get GameDay at a different point.

Iowa/Iowa State is still a great choice. The state of Iowa loves its football, both teams are ranked and ISU has playoff aspirations.

 

In terms of great matchups this weekend, the Cyclones vs. the Hawkeyes is probably the best game on the slate, outside of OSU/Oregon.

 

As someone who has been to GameDay a couple times, I can promise you the students in Ames will have that place rocking when Rece Davis, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the crew show up.

College football is always at its best with fans going wild. We saw that a bunch week one, and we’re going to see it regularly with GameDay all season long.

Make sure to tune in Saturday morning as always! I can’t wait to watch some GameDay before another great Saturday of football.