College GameDay Is Headed To Ames For The Iowa State Vs. Iowa Game

College GameDay is headed to Iowa for week two.

The popular ESPN event announced that it will be in Ames this Saturday for the Iowa vs. Iowa State game. The rivalry game between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones is one of their most hyped meetings in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

📍 AMES … WE’RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! See you next week for @HawkeyeFootball vs @CycloneFB! pic.twitter.com/VQ2Nn4u3Du — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 5, 2021

Personally, I would have liked to see GameDay at Ohio State/Oregon in Columbus, but my guess is that OSU will get GameDay at a different point.

Iowa/Iowa State is still a great choice. The state of Iowa loves its football, both teams are ranked and ISU has playoff aspirations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyclone Football (@cyclonefb)

In terms of great matchups this weekend, the Cyclones vs. the Hawkeyes is probably the best game on the slate, outside of OSU/Oregon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyclone Football (@cyclonefb)

As someone who has been to GameDay a couple times, I can promise you the students in Ames will have that place rocking when Rece Davis, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the crew show up.

College football is always at its best with fans going wild. We saw that a bunch week one, and we’re going to see it regularly with GameDay all season long.

More than 50 college football games were played Saturday in packed stadiums across America, and it was beautiful. The fear mongering mob telling people to stay inside forever lost, and they lost in a big way. https://t.co/6BRDjfpwGq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 5, 2021

Make sure to tune in Saturday morning as always! I can’t wait to watch some GameDay before another great Saturday of football.