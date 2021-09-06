Does Wisconsin Need To Switch To Chase Wolf Over Graham Mertz At QB?

Is it time for the Wisconsin Badgers to make a change at quarterback?

This is a question I’ve found myself debating with friends and asking myself a lot since our humiliating loss to Penn State this past Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The honest answer is that I don’t know if we should move off Graham Mertz in favor of Chase Wolf. I truly do not know the answer.

Mertz’s ceiling is higher than Wolf’s, but potential means nothing right now because we look terrible. Mertz can have all the potential in the world but if he can’t make plays, what difference does it make?

A portion of Graham Mertz, postgame: pic.twitter.com/LfIaBALiSW — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) September 4, 2021

Chase Wolf is more athletic than Mertz, is a true dual-threat quarterback and has a decent arm. The biggest red flag is that I’m not sure how much of the offense would have to be retooled to fit Wolf’s skillset.

However, if a switch is coming – which I believe is unlikely – then it has to be made right now. We play Eastern Michigan Saturday night and we then have a bye week before playing Notre Dame.

We could break Wolf in against a bad team or at least get him serious reps and then work him over the bye week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Wolf (@chasewolf_25)

However, there are also substantial risks to making this move. If Wolf was good enough to start from day one, then I find it hard to believe Chryst wouldn’t be playing him.

Yet, I also find it hard to believe our passing game could look much worse than it did this past Saturday against Penn State.

It was so bad that it was embarrassing.

Gus Johnson’s ELECTRIC call on No. 19 Penn State’s WILD UPSET finish over No. 12 Wisconsin 😱🔥 College football is officially back. pic.twitter.com/pZc76cpmwZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2021

All I know is that a change has to happen. Whether that means we tweak the offense for Mertz or we bench him for Wolf, all options have to be on the table. We simply can’t have a repeat of the Penn State game again this season.