4-Year-Old Boy Among 48 Shot In Chicago Over Holiday Weekend

A 4-year-old boy shot on Friday died two days later during a violent Labor Day weekend in Chicago, Fox 32 reported.

Mychal Moultry was shot twice in the head on Friday, bullets flying through the side window, front window and front door of his home, Fox 32 reported. The motive, shooter and target remain unknown.

Moultry was just one of at least ten children or teenagers shot in Chicago this weekend, according to the Chicago Tribune. Among nearly 50 shot this weekend in Chicago, at least two died of their injuries, reported Fox News.

REST IN PEACE: Mychal Moultry, 4, was shot on Friday. He was inside, where he should have been safe, but bullets came flying through a window. https://t.co/HrqRmebIoy — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) September 6, 2021

Shootings increased 9% in the last week of August compared to the same period last year, according to records from the Chicago Police Department.

Moultry loved to play softball, according to his father, Fox 32 reported. The boy’s father described his son as energetic, loving, courageous and respectful. (RELATED: Lori Lightfoot Wants To Fight Racism While Crime Runs Rampant In Chicago | Quality Control With Jobob)

Activists continue to call on police to take action regarding the 280 children shot in Chicago this year, Fox 32 reported.

Over Independence Day weekend in 2021, violence in Chicago left 13 people dead and 64 people injured, according to data from the Gun Violence Archives, the Daily Caller previously reported. The most shooting attempts of any city in the United State that weekend happened in Chicago, reflecting the city’s surge in crime.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.