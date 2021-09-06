People Interrupt Lyndsey Gough’s Reporting From The Clemson/Georgia Game In Viral Video

Reporter Lyndsey Gough wasn’t happy with the treatment she received Saturday night after the Clemson/Georgia game.

The WTOC reporter tweeted a video of fans surrounding her and interrupting her shot following the Bulldogs earning a huge win. She captioned it, “After the first guy touched me I started rolling… this isn’t even all of it. So uncomfortable. Can we please respect people’s space.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below and judge for yourself what you think.

After the first guy touched me I started rolling… this isn’t even all of it. So uncomfortable. Can we please respect people’s space pic.twitter.com/1r0VQVoBoq — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) September 5, 2021

Look, I don’t condone anyone who touched her. That’s obviously beyond the line of what’s acceptable, but let’s not pretend like she’s a D-Day veteran and her life was in great danger.

She attempted to film something right in the area where thousands of fans were walking out after Georgia’s biggest win in years.

Did a couple people get too close? Sure. Were the vast majority of people just shouting in the background as they walked by? Yes.

Got all kinds of violated during my first live hit by fans 😐 — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) September 5, 2021

It’s not like Gough had to run towards a trench lined with machine guns. Let’s not pretend like she was on the brink of things going south.

Look, I might be wrong with this opinion, and I’m glad to hear how other people feel. I just find it hard to believe that people shouting in the background was a big deal.

Also i wasn’t even rude lol trolls can beat it — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) September 5, 2021

Why do I feel that way? Because I’ve personally witnessed several other reporters – male and female – do their job with large crowds around them.

I wouldn’t interrupt someone’s shot as a super professional journalist, myself, but that’s just me. I also wouldn’t give a damn if someone did it to me.

Let’s save the dramatics for situations that actually call for it. In my very humble opinion, this has overreaction written all over it.