Jack Coan Dominates In His Notre Dame Debut, Throws Four Touchdowns

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan dominated Sunday night during a 41-38 win over Florida State.

The Fighting Irish earned a massive overtime win to start their season, and the former Wisconsin star put up legit Heisman numbers during the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

Coan finished the game with 366 passing yards and four touchdowns on 26/35 passing in his first ever game playing for Brian Kelly.

I expected Coan to do very well this season, but I didn’t expect him to blow the door of its hinges like this in game one.

Four touchdowns and 366 passing yards! That’s just an absurd stat line for his first game since 2019. A lot of people might have forgotten how great he was.

Well, they’re going to remember now. He’s making damn sure of that.

Jack Coan drop it in a BUCKET pic.twitter.com/k3x3UQpItO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Wisconsin ran Coan off in favor of Graham Mertz, and we all know how that worked out for us. We struggled mightily to move the ball against PSU and are 0-1 to start the year.

While we lost, Coan balled out in front of the whole country. As a Wisconsin fan, I’m not even mad. I’m just disappointed in my own program.

I want nothing but the best for our former QB. He deserves it and if Sunday night is the norm for him, he’s going to be in New York for the Heisman ceremony.

Jack Coan to Michael Mayer for a 41 yard touchdown. Notre Dame with an early lead. #NorteDame #Irish #CFB pic.twitter.com/CTy3nBGcp4 — Zach Lowder  (@FF_ZLowder14) September 5, 2021

It’s going to be a ton of fun watching Coan the rest of the way. Hopefully, Wisconsin figures out how to pass the ball like he did against the Seminoles. That’d be nice!