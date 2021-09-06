Poll: 1 In 5 Democrats, Likely Voters Regret Voting For Joe Biden

A poll found that one-fifth of likely voters, and roughly one-fifth of Democrats, said they regretted their vote for President Joe Biden in 2020.

The poll from Zogby Analytics of 2020 Biden voters found that 20% of likely voters said they regretted their choice, compared to 76% who did not. Among Democrats, the number was 21%, compared to 29% of Republicans who crossed the aisle to vote for Biden and regret it.

The poll, published Monday, surveyed 2,173 Biden voters online between Aug. 5 and Aug. 13, with a margin of error of 2.1%.

Biden’s support waned more among younger demographics than the elderly; 27% of his voters aged 18-29 and 30% aged 30-49 said they regretted their decision, but only 10% of those aged 50-64 and 6% of the elderly said the same.

Men were twice as likely to regret their vote than women (27% vs. 13%), and Hispanics were the most likely ethnic group to regret their choice at 33%. Black Americans followed at 25%, while 16% of white Biden voters felt regret. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Nightmare Number For The White House’: Politico Reporter Breaks Down Biden’s Falling Approval Ratings)

The poll was conducted prior to the completion of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in hundreds of Americans being left behind under Taliban control. The withdrawal has corresponded with a sharp drop in Biden’s approval rating.