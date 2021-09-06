Jorge Masvidal Says He’s ‘Gonna Beat Up All The Pauls’

Jorge Masvidal wants to take a crack at the Paul brothers.

Jake Paul recently defeated Tyron Woodley and Logan Paul went the distance with Floyd Mayweather. Despite neither of them being a super skilled boxer, both are generating huge amounts of attention in the ring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like Masvidal is more than open to silencing them.

I dont care woodley owned jake paul lol pic.twitter.com/Z1nYVOClrA — Chad (@ChadSonnen) August 30, 2021

The UFC superstar told ESPN the following Sunday night:

I’m gonna beat up all the Pauls. If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes — if they put money in my pocket, of course I’d like to break some Disney characters’ faces. I’ve been fighting men who have been training since 7, 8 years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them. Fighting guys like [the Pauls] is a bonus, man.

Now, do I think Dana White will allow Masvidal to fight either Paul brother? Absolutely not. Masvidal is one of the biggest names in the UFC and White isn’t going to let one of his stars even consider doing it.

It’s one thing to let guys way out of their prime and retired do it like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Once you start talking about guys in their prime, you’re talking about something totally different.

Now, if it did happen, Masvidal would decimate either of them. Obviously, if it was a UFC fight, it’d be over in seconds.

Even if it’s just boxing, I doubt either stands a chance. Jake Paul struggled mightily with Tyron Woodley at times, and Masvidal is way more prepared to fight than he was entering the ring against the younger Paul brother.

If Masvidal landed a couple bombs, Jake Paul would likely be leaving on a stretcher.

Will it happen? I doubt it, but it would be incredible to see.