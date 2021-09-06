The Raiders Accidentally Wish Tanner Muse Happy Birthday Shortly After Cutting Him

The Las Vegas Raiders made an embarrassing social media mistake Monday.

The Raiders decided to cut the 2020 third round draft pick, which came as a surprise to many around the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A surprise: The #Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse, source said. Muse was a third-round pick out of Clemson in 2020. Missed his entire rookie season because of a toe injury, but took starter reps throughout camp and was a core special teamer. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2021

However, the fact they then wished him happy birthday on Twitter is a hell of a lot more surprising. You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below.

This is a little awkward… pic.twitter.com/EewhXb3Ehw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2021

This is why scheduled tweets can be dangerous! It’s impossible to know for sure, but I’m guessing someone runs a calendar of birthdays and schedules all the tweets months out.

That way, the team doesn’t have to worry about forgetting anyone.

The Raiders sent Tanner Muse a happy birthday tweet hours after releasing him 😬 pic.twitter.com/0hhFr0u1h4 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 6, 2021

Well, when you cut a player and end up forgetting to delete the scheduled tweet, then you find yourself getting roasted on Twitter.

Those are the rules of the internet. I don’t make them. I just follow them.

Next time, call up to the department in charge of running social media after cutting a guy so you don’t find yourself in a situation like the one the Raiders did.