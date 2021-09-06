Editorial

The Raiders Accidentally Wish Tanner Muse Happy Birthday Shortly After Cutting Him

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 14: Linebacker Tanner Muse #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the team's 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders made an embarrassing social media mistake Monday.

The Raiders decided to cut the 2020 third round draft pick, which came as a surprise to many around the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the fact they then wished him happy birthday on Twitter is a hell of a lot more surprising. You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below.

This is why scheduled tweets can be dangerous! It’s impossible to know for sure, but I’m guessing someone runs a calendar of birthdays and schedules all the tweets months out.

That way, the team doesn’t have to worry about forgetting anyone.

Well, when you cut a player and end up forgetting to delete the scheduled tweet, then you find yourself getting roasted on Twitter.

Those are the rules of the internet. I don’t make them. I just follow them.

Next time, call up to the department in charge of running social media after cutting a guy so you don’t find yourself in a situation like the one the Raiders did.