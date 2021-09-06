UCLA Trolls Ed Orgeron After Beating LSU

UCLA trolled LSU in epic fashion after upsetting them late Saturday night.

Prior to the game between the Bruins and Tigers, Orgeron responded to a chirping fan by talking about his "sissy blue shirt."

“Bring your ass on, in your lil sissy blue shirt!” – Ed Orgeron to a UCLA fan 🤣 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/S0rhKMYXMH — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 4, 2021

Instead of backing up his words on the field, UCLA walked all over the traditional SEC power to win 38-27, and the Bruins didn’t let him forget about his words!

Late Sunday afternoon, the team’s recruiting page released a video of players trolling and mocking him by dancing to the popular song “Get the Gat.”

Give it a watch below.

If you’re going to talk trash on your way into the stadium, then you damn sure better back it up. If you don’t, you’re going to get trolled.

That’s exactly what happened here. Coach O, who we all love and respect, ran his mouth a bit too much and then had his teeth kicked in by the Bruins.

When that happens, you better be prepared for some quick karma, and UCLA gave it to him.

Do better, Coach O. Do much better!