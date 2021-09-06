McKenzie Milton Plays For The First Time Since 2018, Leads Touchdown Drive

McKenzie Milton played in his first game since 2018 Sunday night.

The Florida State quarterback suffered a horrific leg injury back in 2018 while dominating with UCF, and he hadn’t played in a game prior to Sunday night when he took the field late against Notre Dame. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This just happened to UCF QB McKenzie Milton. Prayers up. A great kid and a true winner. pic.twitter.com/lsFji7LYPi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2018

Not only did Milton take the field, but he got under center when all hope looked lost for the Seminoles against Notre Dame.

Yet, on his very first drive, he led FSU to a touchdown and kept things cooking to force overtime.

WELCOME BACK, MCKENZIE MILTON 👏 After almost three years away from football because of a devastating leg injury, he passes for a first down in his first play and goes 4-for-4 in a TD drive. pic.twitter.com/G8A2ipCNd7 — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2021

Of all the great comeback stories in sports, you can put Milton right near the top of the list. Prior to Sunday night, he hadn’t played in nearly three years.

McKenzie Milton’s mother is going through a WAVE of emotions right now. What a comeback story by her son. pic.twitter.com/gfQ6MsXbp4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2021

Yet, when his number was called to get in the game in relief of Jordan Travis, he started spinning it and making plays.

The McKenzie Milton drive pic.twitter.com/bIvVOjGjOh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2021

Milton didn’t get the win, but he proved that he still has some gas left in the tank. Seeing as the insane injury he suffered and the surgeries that followed, I don’t think anyone thought he’d play again.

Yet, he went out there and kept things rolling. As a college football fan, it was beautiful to see.

Watching McKenzie Milton come into the game pic.twitter.com/hiUfPkrdLx — Bally Sports (@BallySports) September 6, 2021

Hopefully, Milton gets to play a lot more as FSU continues their season. That’d be absolutely awesome to see.