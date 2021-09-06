Guy Gets Rocked In A Massive Fight During Memphis/Nicholls State Game In Viral Video

A guy is making the rounds online after getting lit up in a melee during the Memphis/Nicholls State game.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, fans were exchanging some words when a guy cocked back and dropped a dude with a brutal punch.

After that guy went down, all hell broke loose and they were off to the races! Watch the insane brawl unfold below.

Royal Rumble in Memphis pic.twitter.com/hQmcrOKMp7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2021

I can't believe the punch that landed to drop that guy. It was straight out of a boxing match and couldn't have been any better delivered.

The man who took him out, lined the guy up, got set in position and then delivered a knockout blow. Just a brutal hit!

Also, I love how this fight was about five on one. I would love to know what caused this situation to get started.

You know things have really gone off the rails when one dude is squaring up with an entire section. Clearly, something serious happened!

The amount of fight videos I’ve seen over the past week has been nothing short of spectacular, and I don’t think we’re going to see things slow down. Football is back!