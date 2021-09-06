NFL Game Week Is Officially Here

Ladies and gentlemen, the first game week of the NFL season is here.

This week, we have football starting Thursday and it runs all the way through Monday night. If that doesn’t amp you up, then I don’t know what to tell you. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Last year, we had a season consumed by chaos and carnage thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, it looks like those problems are long gone.

It’s time to get back to football as it’s meant to be.

Thursday night, the Buccaneers and Cowboys will take the field to get things started, and I couldn’t be more pumped if I tried.

In this country, we play football and we celebrate the fact that we dominate the sport. Freedom and football go together like America and winning World Wars.

The craziest part about the season starting for me is that I know the Lions are going to be terrible, and I’m still excited.

I know Detroit probably won’t win five games. I know this and I’m still ready to roll with Dan Campbell. That’s how you know things are going well.

Even though I know I’m in for a horrific season, I’m still happy.

It’s game week and Thursday night is almost here, gentlemen! Get excited!