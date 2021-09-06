Nick Saban Thinks Alabama Lacked Consistent Intensity During Blowout Win Over Miami

Nick Saban’s standards for success are still insanely high.

The Alabama Crimson Tide destroyed Miami 44-13 over the weekend, and Alabama looks like they’re hands down the best team in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Saban isn’t totally satisfied!

According to Aaron Suttles, the seven-time national champion told the media Monday, “I don’t think we maintained same intensity in the second half. Can’t let external factors — scoreboard — affect intensity we play with.”

This is the attitude that makes Nick Saban a superstar coach and an amazing leader. Alabama looked like they couldn’t have played any better.

When I was watching, a lack of intensity didn’t cross my mind at all as Bryce Young and company chopped up Miami’s defense like it wasn’t even there.

You know who wasn’t completely impressed? Nick Saban. Without fail, he can always find something to nitpick about.

He can always find something that’s not up to his standards and he uses it to light a fire under his players. It takes a special kind of person to walk away from a 31-point win with things he still wants to get better at.

If this is the energy Saban is carrying after week one, then the rest of the country is in huge trouble.