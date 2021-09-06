Notre Dame Beating Florida State Gets Very Strong TV Ratings On ABC

Notre Dame beating Florida State 41-38 put up some very strong TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Fighting Irish beating the Seminoles averaged 6.58 million viewers on ABC in the early data from Sunday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final viewership number will be higher.

Are we winning again in America or are we winning again? First, Georgia beating Clemson put up monster ratings Saturday night, and the Fighting Irish and Seminoles followed that up with some big numbers of their own Sunday.

People love their football in the USA and when it’s on TV, we drop what we’re doing to watch.

The fact week one was so successful from Thursday night through Sunday tells you everything you need to know about the state of the sport.

After a chaotic and crazy 2020, college football is roaring again. If that doesn’t make you smile, then you should check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Now, we finish out week one with Ole Miss vs. Louisville on ESPN. Let’s close this situation out as strongly as possible!