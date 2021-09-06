Ohio State Vs. Oregon Is The Best College Football Game Of Week Two

Ohio State vs. Oregon is my pick for the best matchup up of week two.

This Saturday, the Ducks will travel to Columbus to play the Buckeyes at noon EST on Fox, and I’m super pumped. Matchups like this one are the kinds that fans salivate over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I expect OSU to roll to a relatively easy win, this game is important because it represents the only real threat Ohio State will likely face in the regular season.

CJ Stroud saw your tweets pic.twitter.com/Zhc7NCVCnU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2021

We have absolutely no reason right now to believe Michigan, PSU or any other team on OSU’s schedule will really push them.

If the Buckeyes blow Oregon off the field, then a 12-0 regular season isn’t just possible, it’s almost certainly going to be the outcome. That would more or less guarantee OSU a spot in the playoff.

Can the Ducks hang with C.J. Stroud and the rest of Ryan Day’s squad? They certainly have some talent, but the fact they struggled with Fresno State doesn’t bode well for Mario Cristobal’s team.

I think there’s a very good chance you see Stroud and the Buckeyes ball out without much resistance, but it’s still my game of the week because of the stakes.

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Ohio State wins 38-20.