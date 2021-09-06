Editorial

REPORT: Mac Jones Was Teaching Cam Newton The Playbook

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It sounds like Cam Newton was really struggling with the playbook before the Patriots cut him.

The Patriots sent shockwaves through the NFL when they cut the dual-threat QB after Bill Belichick had sounded committed to him as the starter.

Well, more details are coming out, and Newton might have been struggling in a big way with the playbook.

According to the New York Post, former Patriots player Rob Ninkovich said on his YouTube series that rookie QB Mac Jones had to help teach the veteran passer the playbook.

“From what I gained from sources inside the actual building… Mac was basically helping Cam learn the playbook. Mac was having less mental errors and a better understanding of the offense,” Ninkovich explained.

If this report is true, then it makes perfect sense why the Patriots cut Newton loose. If he didn’t understand the playbook and Mac Jones had to teach it to him, then there was no point in keeping him around.

It would make sense to waste time developing Newton’s understanding of the system if Jones already had it down.

Now, Newton is on the free agency market with no options as of right now and Jones will start week one. It’s crazy how much things have changed since before the 2021 draft.

Will Newton land on a new team? I have no idea, but I think it’s safe to say that his best football is long behind him.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but it’s 100% the Mac Jones show now in New England.