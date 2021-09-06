REPORT: ‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams Dies At The Age Of 54

Michael K. Williams has reportedly died.

According to the New York Post, the legendary star of "The Wire" was found dead at the age of 54 in his Brooklyn penthouse.

Drug paraphernalia was found in his home and authorities believe it’s possible he died after overdosing on heroin or fentanyl.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment https://t.co/x2SXGv2fyq pic.twitter.com/oYlaFW5kpx — Page Six (@PageSix) September 6, 2021

This one hits harder than most celebrity deaths, and it’s nothing short of tragic. Williams was the face of the hit HBO show for several years, and he brought Omar to life for millions of fans.

Without Michael K. Williams, I’m not sure “The Wire” ever becomes a success.

“I got the shotgun, you got the briefcase, it’s all in the game tho, right? Omar Little always had the best one liners. Rip to Michael Williams. 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/6LVRS6sgn3 — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) September 6, 2021

On top of “The Wire,” Williams also starred for a bit in “Boardwalk Empire” on HBO. He had two iconic roles that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Now, at the age of 54, he’s passed onto the other side, and it’s just sad. I’m sick and tired of people dying who should have decades still in front of them.

It’s even worse when drugs might be involved.

Television legend and star of HBO’s ‘The Wire’, Michael K. Williams has passed away at the age of 54. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/ZHtpbDIMjf — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 6, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly tragic time.