REPORT: ‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams Dies At The Age Of 54

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Michael K. Williams attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Michael K. Williams has reportedly died.

According to the New York Post, the legendary star of "The Wire" was found dead at the age of 54 in his Brooklyn penthouse.

Drug paraphernalia was found in his home and authorities believe it’s possible he died after overdosing on heroin or fentanyl.

This one hits harder than most celebrity deaths, and it’s nothing short of tragic. Williams was the face of the hit HBO show for several years, and he brought Omar to life for millions of fans.

Without Michael K. Williams, I’m not sure “The Wire” ever becomes a success.

On top of “The Wire,” Williams also starred for a bit in “Boardwalk Empire” on HBO. He had two iconic roles that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Now, at the age of 54, he’s passed onto the other side, and it’s just sad. I’m sick and tired of people dying who should have decades still in front of them.

It’s even worse when drugs might be involved.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly tragic time.