Tracy McGrady Is Selling A Mansion For Nearly $8 Million

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady has put a gigantic mansion on the market.

According to a real estate listing from HAR, the former Magic and Rockets guard is selling his 23,652-square-foot estate in Sugar Land, Texas for just under $8 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you’re wondering what you get for $8 million, you get plenty! The specs on the house are absolutely insane.

The real estate listing reads in part:

VIEW THE AMAZING CUSTOM HAND PAINTED WOODWORK CEILING IN THE FAMILY ROOM. MASTER WING WITH LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH, HUGE CUSTOM DEPARTMENT STORE SIZE CLOSETS. A MODERN OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND BUTLER AREA WITH WET BAR. FULL COURT BASKETBALL GYM WITH BATH AND BARBER/SPA ROOM. UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM. BEDROOMS WITH LOFTS. GUEST SUITE WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE, FULL GUEST HOUSE WITH KITCHEN AND BATH. CUSTOM POOL W/SLIDE, ELEVATOR, 6 CAR GARAGE & SO MUCH MORE!

So, for $8 million, you’re getting one hell of a massive home. You’re getting one of the largest estates in America.

As they say, everything is bigger in Texas and Tracy McGrady’s house is no exception to that rule!

As I’ve said many times, I’m a huge sucker for real estate porn. I’m not even sure I know why. I just am and have been for a long time.

I love huge houses, and McGrady’s place in Sugar Land is one of the biggest that I’ve ever seen.

So, if you have $8 million that you need to get rid of, the former NBA star has a place for you!

