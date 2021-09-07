50 Cent Uses Michael K. Williams’ Death To Promote His TV Show And Alcohol

50 Cent had an incredibly stupid reaction to Michael K. Williams dying.

The superstar of "The Wire" was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment, and authorities believe it's possible he died after overdosing on drugs.

We pay tribute to the life and career of Michael K Williams, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “Lovecraft Country.” 💙 https://t.co/SvolSAKCFS pic.twitter.com/koTD01jme6 — IMDb (@IMDb) September 7, 2021

After the incredibly tragic situation, the legendary rapper posted a screenshot about Williams’ death and wrote, “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP michael k. williams.” “Raising Kanan” is a show 50 Cent is a producer on.

He then hashtagged the post with “#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #bottlerover.” Branson Cognac is 50 Cent’s alcohol. You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted post below.

Sometimes, it’s just best to say nothing. If you find yourself wondering if you shouldn’t post at all or use a person’s death to promote yourself, always choose the former.

Nobody cares about your alcohol line or TV show following the death of one of the best actors in America. Not only is it insensitive, it’s also just incredibly stupid.

“I got the shotgun, you got the briefcase, it’s all in the game tho, right? Omar Little always had the best one liners. Rip to Michael Williams. 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/6LVRS6sgn3 — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) September 6, 2021

It blows my mind how stupid some people can be on social media, and I say that as someone who likes 50 Cent’s music.

What was going through his head when he thought this post was a good idea? How in the hell did he think using Williams’ death to promote himself was a solid plan?

It’s just mind-boggling.

Television legend and star of HBO’s ‘The Wire’, Michael K. Williams has passed away at the age of 54. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/ZHtpbDIMjf — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 6, 2021

Next time, just put the phone down and walk away.