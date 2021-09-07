‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ Premieres Tuesday Night On FX

The day of “American Crime Story: Impeachment” has arrived.

The latest version of the hit FX show from Ryan Murphy starts Tuesday night and will cover former President Bill Clinton’s infamous sex scandal with Monica Lewinsky. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the previews we’ve seen, it’s going to be an absolutely incredible show.

The season about O.J. Simpson’s trial and acquittal was one of the best seasons of TV in the past few years, and I have a strong feeling “ACS: Impeachment” will meet a similar standard.

After all, we’re talking about one of the most famous scandals in the history of American politics. The president of the United States was getting with a young intern!

The scandal became a major point in Clinton’s presidency and it’s never really gone away. Lewinsky has remained relevant and she’ll get a huge boost Tuesday night when “Impeachment” starts.

Given Ryan Murphy’s track record of success, I certainly have incredibly high hopes for “American Crime Story: Impeachment.”

If it’s anything short of incredible, I’ll be very disappointed. The good news is that we’re going to start that journey today, Tuesday.

Check out “American Crime Story: Impeachment” 10:00 EST on FX.