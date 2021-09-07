Biden Says People Don’t Call Tornadoes ‘Tornadoes’ Anymore

In a video that went viral on Twitter, President Joe Biden stated that tornadoes are no longer called tornadoes.

“… They don’t call them that anymore,” the president said.

Joe Biden on tornadoes: “…they don’t call them that anymore…” pic.twitter.com/HwkpYzv8bm — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 7, 2021

Biden was speaking Tuesday on the damage done by Hurricane Ida in New Jersey and New York when he stated, “It’s all across the country, you know, the members of Congress know from their colleagues in Congress that uh, you know, it looks like a tornado, they don’t call ’em that anymore, that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country in Iowa and Nevada and I mean, it’s just across the board. And uh, you know um, as I said, we’re in this together.” (RELATED: Biden Gets Heckled By Locals As He Tours New Jersey)

While unclear as to what it was which Biden was referring, he may have been referencing the derecho that hit Iowa in August 2020, according to Breitbart.

Traffic on State Street in Tama being rerouted (southbound). Power poles leaning. Tree over the road ahead. @KWWLStormTrack7 @KWWL #iawx pic.twitter.com/JzlFDoAoIA — Kyle Kiel (@KyleKielWX) August 10, 2020

A derecho is a, “is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms,” according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service reported a derecho in Iowa on August 10, 2020 with winds reaching up to 106mph.