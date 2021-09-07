Clinton Portis Faces A Decade In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Conspiracy To Commit Health Care Fraud

Clinton Portis is facing serious prison time.

According to ProFootballTalk, Portis has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud after participating in a “scheme” to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Players Health Reimbursement Account Plan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Washington running back is accused of seeking nearly $100,000 in reimbursement money for a cryosauna and oxygen chamber, despite the fact they weren’t medically necessary, according to the same report. His initial trial resulted in a hung jury.

After a hung jury in his recent trial, Clinton Portis pleads guilty to healthcare fraud; he will make nearly $100,000 in restitution and he faces up to 10 years in prison. https://t.co/ZbGpQpHiOF — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 7, 2021

He’s now facing up to 10 years in prison and will pay restitution of $99,264 to the Gene Upshaw NFL Players Health Reimbursement Account Plan.

A decade behind bars isn’t a joke at all. That’s a substantial amount of time, especially when you consider Portis is already 40 years old.

He’s far from a spring chicken and he could get put behind bars until his 50th birthday. That’s just a brutal situation for him to be in.

It’s amazing how far Portis has fallen from grace. He went from being an NFL superstar to facing a decade in prison and allegedly not paying child support.

It’s hard to imagine how things could have possibly gone much worse for the former NFL running back.

Best of luck to him in the future. It sounds like he’s going to need it.