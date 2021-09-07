Confidence That Biden Is Presenting A Clear Plan For COVID-19 Tumbles, Poll Shows

Confidence that President Joe Biden has communicated a clear COVID-19 plan has tumbled, according to a new Gallup poll published Tuesday.

The Gallup poll found that 42% of Americans do not believe Biden communicated a clear plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, up from 35% in July. Exactly 40% of Americans think Biden presented a clear strategy to combat COVID-19, making this the first time citizens have been more negative than positive on his communications.

The poll, which surveyed over 3,500 people between Aug. 16-22, found that 41% of Americans have lost trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) ability to communicate a clear plan to combat the virus. This is the first Gallup polls since the CDC reversed its guidance in July. (RELATED: NPR Poll Has Biden At Lowest Approval Rating Yet After Independents Start Bailing)

The poll was released days before the Biden administration is expected to announce new procedures to control the delta variant on Thursday, according to the Hill.

Biden is expected to implement a six-part strategy to combat the delta variant and increase vaccinations, The Hill reported.

“As the President has said since day 1, his administration will pull every lever to get the pandemic under control,” a White House official said, according to The Hill.

Biden’s overall approval rating plummeted due to his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, other polls showed.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll found that Biden’s approval slipped to 44%. A recent RealClear Politics poll showed that 48% of Americans disapprove of Biden, while 45.9% approve.

