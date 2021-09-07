Dr. Fauci Criticizes Packed Football Stadiums, Says It’s Not ‘Smart’

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t happy college football stadiums were packed over the weekend.

During week one of the college football season, stadiums across the country were packed full of passionate fans for the first time since the 2019 season. I thought it was beautiful, but Fauci wasn’t impressed! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More than 50 college football games were played Saturday in packed stadiums across America, and it was beautiful. The fear mongering mob telling people to stay inside forever lost, and they lost in a big way. https://t.co/6BRDjfpwGq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 5, 2021

“No, I don’t think it’s smart … outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregate setting of people close together, first, you should be vaccinated. And, when you do have congregated settings, especially indoors, you should be wearing a mask,” Fauci responded when asked Monday on CNN if he thought the massive crowds were smart.

He also suggested during the same interview that local jurisdictions might institute coronavirus vaccines mandates. You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

Dr. Fauci slams colleges for hosting football games without masks pic.twitter.com/M51ZtMaSl8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 7, 2021

I hate to break it to Dr. Fauci, but the days of forcing people to stay away from stadiums are long gone. They were already pretty much over, but college football fans officially killed them this past weekend.

People showed up in droves to watch their favorite teams play, the stands were packed and it was gorgeous. The days of empty stadiums are forever behind us.

The people telling you to stay inside forever living in fear have no real power, and they know it. Packed football stadiums is the biggest middle finger we can give these clowns. Never feel bad for living your life as a free American. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 5, 2021

Fauci can go on CNN to critique the situation all he wants, but it’s not going to change anything. Fans have made their decisions and we’ve decided that we accept the risks of attending games.

At this point, there’s no going back.

This is what was stolen from millions of football fans in 2020 when people were banned from attending games. We finally have it back. Don’t ever let them steal it from us again. https://t.co/2BRk5szVfI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

Get with the times or get out of the way. College football is back to normal and we’re never surrendering it again.