Dr. Fauci Criticizes Packed Football Stadiums, Says It’s Not ‘Smart’

Fauci, Football (Credit: Getty Images Compilation)

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t happy college football stadiums were packed over the weekend.

During week one of the college football season, stadiums across the country were packed full of passionate fans for the first time since the 2019 season. I thought it was beautiful, but Fauci wasn’t impressed! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“No, I don’t think it’s smart … outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregate setting of people close together, first, you should be vaccinated. And, when you do have congregated settings, especially indoors, you should be wearing a mask,” Fauci responded when asked Monday on CNN if he thought the massive crowds were smart.

He also suggested during the same interview that local jurisdictions might institute coronavirus vaccines mandates. You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

I hate to break it to Dr. Fauci, but the days of forcing people to stay away from stadiums are long gone. They were already pretty much over, but college football fans officially killed them this past weekend.

People showed up in droves to watch their favorite teams play, the stands were packed and it was gorgeous. The days of empty stadiums are forever behind us.

Fauci can go on CNN to critique the situation all he wants, but it’s not going to change anything. Fans have made their decisions and we’ve decided that we accept the risks of attending games.

At this point, there’s no going back.

Get with the times or get out of the way. College football is back to normal and we’re never surrendering it again.