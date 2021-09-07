Kirby Smart Says Multiple Georgia Players Are Out With Coronavirus

Georgia’s football team has some coronavirus issues.

The Bulldogs beat Clemson this past Saturday for their biggest win in several years, but it’s not all rainbows and sunshine in Athens. It sounds like there are growing coronavirus concerns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Kirby Smart told the media the following Monday, according to ESPN:

I’ll be honest with you, I’m as concerned as I’ve ever been, because we have three or four guys out with COVID and we have a couple staff members that have been out with COVID here recently. For us, we’re at our highest spike. And people are talking about vaccinations, well these are people that are vaccinated. We’re talking about breakthroughs, and so that concerns you not only for the players on your team that are unvaccinated, that are playing and not playing, because we want everybody to be safe. But it concerns me for the players that are vaccinated that we could lose them.

Do I think there’s a reason for Georgia to panic over a few players being out? No, I don’t think there’s any reason to panic.

Should Smart and Georgia’s staff do whatever is necessary to make sure players are safe? Of course, but breakthrough cases are going to happen.

We all know that being vaccinated doesn’t fix everything, and I say that as someone who is vaccinated. It’s meant to mitigate symptoms and keep you out of the hospital. It doesn’t guarantee you never get the virus.

What Georgia needs to be concerned about is making sure the number of players with the virus doesn’t grow to the point they can’t field a team.

SEC rules mandate you forfeit if you can’t play because of COVID-19. Seeing as how Georgia has national title aspirations, a forfeit could kill their season.

Let’s all hope Georgia’s able to crush their COVID-19 issues as soon as possible. The last thing we need is a powerhouse team missing a game.