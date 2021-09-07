Kylie Jenner Confirms Life-Changing News She’s Expecting Again

Kylie Jenner lit up social media Tuesday when she finally confirmed the rumors that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their second child together.

The 24-year-old reality star didn’t explain a whole lot in the caption next to her post that included a pregnant emoji and the name Travis Scott, according to Page Six. (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner Accused Of Inflating Net Worth, No Longer Labeled A Billionaire By Forbes)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

It included a video that showed a pregnancy test stick with the message “pregnant” across the screen. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner: Pregnancy ‘Completely Changed’ My Body)

The clip also included a series of moments after she shared with Scott that the two are about to become parents once again, including her visit to an OB-GYN. The doctor revealed they were days away from hearing a “heartbeat,” and her mom Kris Jenner’s also shared a reaction after finding out they were pregnant.

“Are you pregnant,” Jenner’s mom asked. She then turned to the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Stormi and said “we’re gonna have a baby.”

In the video, she also gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump, something she hid with the first pregnancy.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s post has since gone viral with more than 2.8 million views and counting.

Jenner and Scott started dating in April 2017 and she kept her first pregnancy under wraps until she had given birth to Stormi.