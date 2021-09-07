Massive Earthquake Rocks Mexico, Triggers Tsunami Threat

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico northeast of Acapulco late Tuesday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Acapulco mayor Adela Román said “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reported casualties, according to the AP. However, she reportedly said “there are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks” and that there have been “many gas leaks in many places” and some landslides.

BREAKING: A strong earthquake caused buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City, with the shaking lasting for nearly a minute in some parts of the city. https://t.co/plGHi6i7rs — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2021

WATCH: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico pic.twitter.com/wF3YkzWyQH — BNO News (@BNONews) September 8, 2021

The ground shook for almost a minute in Mexico City and some people briefly evacuated buildings. Authorities said electricity went out in some neighborhoods, but there was no serious damage, the AP reported. (RELATED: More Than 1,200 Dead As 7.2 Earthquake Hits Haiti)

The U.S. tsunami warning system announced a tsunami threat after the earthquake, CNN reported. The quake occurred only 7.8 miles below the surface, amplifying the shaking effect, according to Reuters.

In 2020, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific coast of Mexico, killing at least six people and damaging about 500 houses, the New York Times reported. Another devastating earthquake hit Mexico in 2017, leaving hundreds dead.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.